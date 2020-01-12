Top Iran security official says Tehran did not hide cause of Ukraine plane crash

DUBAI (Reuters) - A senior Iranian security official said on Sunday Iran had no intention to conceal the cause of the crash of a Ukrainian airliner which the Iranian military admitted it had mistakenly shot down, the state-run IRIB news agency reported.

“From the start, there was no intention to conceal the causes of the accident, especially since its nature and technical characteristics ... make it virtually impossible to conceal,” the secretary of Iran’s top national security body, Ali Shamkhani, was quoted as saying by IRIB.