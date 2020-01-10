Sweden halts Iran Air flights between Stockholm and Tehran

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Sweden’s Transport Agency said on Friday it had temporarily halted Iran Air flights between Sweden and Iran after the crash of a Ukrainian airliner near Tehran on Wednesday which killed all 176 people on board.

“The reason is the uncertainty around the accident and the security of civil aviation,” the agency said in a statement.

Sweden’s foreign ministry said on Friday that 7 Swedish citizens and a total of 17 people who lived in the Nordic country died in the crash.