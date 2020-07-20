Ukraine president welcomes Iran handing over black boxes from plane crash to France

FILE PHOTO: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy gestures during an open-air news conference, one year after his inauguration, amid the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Kiev, Ukraine May 20, 2020. Sergey Dolzhenko/Pool via REUTERS

KYIV (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Monday said he welcomed Iran’s decision to hand over the black boxes from the crash of a Ukrainian airliner to France, saying those responsible would be held accountable.

Iran’s Revolutionary Guards shot down the Ukraine International Airlines flight with a ground-to-air missile on Jan. 8 shortly after the plane took off from Tehran. Iran later called it a “disastrous mistake” by forces who were on high alert during a confrontation with the United States.

Zelenskiy added that Ukrainian experts would take part in decoding the black boxes, alongside experts from France, the United States and Canada.