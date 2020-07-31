Ukraine prepared to go to court if talks with Iran over downed plane fail

KYIV (Reuters) - Ukraine is ready to go to international courts if its negotiations with Iran over the downing of a Ukraine International Airlines Boeing 737 jet are unsuccessful, foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Friday.

The first round of talks between Ukraine and Iran over the compensation were held on Thursday in Kyiv and were constructive, Kuleba said, but he said it was too early to say how much compensation Tehran would agree to pay.

Iranian forces say they downed the jet after mistaking it for a missile at a time when tensions with the United States had risen.

All 176 people on board - including 57 Canadians - were killed.