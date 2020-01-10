U.S. wants independent probe into Ukrainian plane crash: U.S. official

DUBAI (Reuters) - The United States wants a thorough and independent investigation into the crash of a Ukrainian passenger plane in Iran that killed 176 people, the State Department’s top diplomat for the Middle East said on Friday.

“It is my understanding that we will certainly ask for an independent investigation into this, whether this is through our European partners, the Canadians being on the ground,” David Schenker told a news briefing in the United Arab Emirates.

“I have seen some rather disturbing reports that the accident area has already been contaminated or violated. I hope that is not the case.”