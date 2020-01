U.S. President Donald Trump announces proposed rollbacks to the National Environmental Policy Act regulations during an event in Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, U.S., January 9, 2020. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday said the deadly crash of a Ukrainian plane could have been a mistake, adding that he had a terrible feeling about the downed airliner but offering no evidence.

“Somebody could have made a mistake,” Trump told reporters at a the White House, adding that he had suspicions about the crash but giving no other details.