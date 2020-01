Presidents of Ukraine, Iran to discuss downed plane -Ukrainian official

FILE PHOTO: Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy attends a ceremony to welcome Ukrainian citizens, who were exchanged during a prisoners of war (POWs) swap with the separatist self-proclaimed republics, at the Boryspil International Airport outside Kiev, Ukraine December 29, 2019. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

KIEV (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy is set to hold a telephone call with his Iranian counterpart Hassan Rouhani on Saturday after Tehran said it had mistakenly shot down a Ukrainian passenger jet, the Ukrainian president’s office said.

The Ukrainian passenger airplane traveling to Kiev crashed shortly after take-off from Tehran on Wednesday, killing all 176 people on board.

Iran had previously denied any responsibility.