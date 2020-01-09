Ukraine, Iran discuss plane crash investigation

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy lays flowers to commemorate victims of the Ukraine International Airlines Boeing 737-800 plane crash, at a memorial in Boryspil International airport outside Kiev, Ukraine January 9, 2020. Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout via REUTERS

KIEV (Reuters) - Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, in a phone call with Iranian counterpart Hassan Rouhani, discussed the investigation into the Ukrainian plane crash in Iran, Zelenskiy’s office said on Thursday.

“Hassan Rouhani stressed that Iran would provide the Ukrainian expert group with prompt access to all the necessary data,” it said in a statement.

Under international aviation rules, Iran is responsible for running the inquiry into the crash of the Ukraine International Airlines Boeing 737-800 that killed all 176 people on board shortly after the plane took off from Tehran’s Imam Khomeini airport on Wednesday.