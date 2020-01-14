Trudeau asks for help in dialogue with Iran in plane crash probe: Ukraine

FILE PHOTO: Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks during a news conference in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada January 9, 2020. REUTERS/Blair Gable

KIEV (Reuters) - Canadian Prime minister Justin Trudeau has asked for Ukraine’s assistance in dialogue with Iran about identifying the bodies of Canadian citizens who died in a plane crash last week, the Ukrainian president’s office said on Tuesday.

“Justin Trudeau asked for Volodymyr Zelenskiy’s assistance in dialogue with the Iranian authorities as regards the identification of the bodies of the victims, including Canadian citizens,” a statement said.

Iran admitted on Saturday it had shot down a Ukraine International Airlines plane in error, after initially denying it had a role in the incident. All 176 people aboard, including 57 Canadians, were killed.