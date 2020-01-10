Ukraine president says information from U.S. will help plane crash probe

FILE PHOTO: Volodymyr Zelenskiy, Ukrainian comic actor and candidate in the upcoming presidential election, takes part in a production process of Servant of the People series in Kiev, Ukraine March 6, 2019. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko/File Photo

KIEV (Reuters) - Information provided by the United States will help investigate the crash of a Ukrainian passenger plane in Iran, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Friday after a phone call with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

Ukraine earlier said it had received data from the United States that would be processed by experts, without elaborating on the nature of the data or what it signified.

“Grateful for the condolences of the American people & valuable support of the U.S. in investigating the causes of the plane crash,” Zelenskiy wrote on Twitter. “Information obtained from the U.S. will assist in the investigation.”

In a separate statement, Zelenskiy’s office said Pompeo would visit Ukraine later in January.