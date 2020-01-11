Iran's Zarif says Ukrainian plane crash caused by human error and 'U.S. adventurism'

FILE PHOTO: Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif looks on during a meeting with Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, in Moscow, Russia December 30, 2019. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina/File Photo

DUBAI (Reuters) - The Ukrainian plane crash earlier this week was caused by human error and “U.S. adventurism”, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said in a tweet on Saturday.

“A sad day. Preliminary conclusions of internal investigation by Armed Forces: Human error at time of crisis caused by U.S. adventurism led to disaster,” Zarif wrote on Twitter. “Our profound regrets, apologies and condolences to our people, to the families of all victims, and to other affected nations.”