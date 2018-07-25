FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Business News
July 25, 2018 / 7:43 AM / Updated 5 minutes ago

With economy faltering, Iran appoints two new heads of key agencies

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Iran’s cabinet appointed new heads at two of the government’s top economic institutions, as the country grapples with a faltering economy and a sliding currency that have provoked public protests.

Abdul Nasser Hemmati was appointed to replace Valiollah Seif as governor of the central bank, according to the IRIB news agency. The agency gave no explanation for why Seif was dismissed.

In May, the United States imposed sanctions on Seif, accusing him of “moving millions of dollars” for Iran’s Revolutionary Guards.

Hemmati was formerly the managing director of Bank Melli and Sina Bank, IRIB said.

Separately, Ali Tayebnia was appointed head of the Management and Planning Organization of Iran, which drafts the country’s annual budget, according to the Tasnim news agency.

Tayebnia served as Minister of Economic Affairs and Finance during President Hassan Rouhani’s first term.

Rouhani had come under increasing pressure from hardliners to reshuffle his economic team, and senior government officials had suggested a shakeup was imminent.

Ordinary Iranians have also criticized the government on social media, emphasizing the difficulties they face in making ends meet.

Reporting By Babak Dehghanpisheh; editing by Larry King

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.