All Iranians have a duty to tackle economic problems: Guards Commander

BEIRUT (Reuters) - It is the duty of all Iranians to help the government overcome economic problems, a senior Revolutionary Guards commander said Wednesday, according to Fars News.

FILE PHOTO: A woman looks at exchange rates by the window of a currency exchange shop in Tehran's business district, Iran January 7, 2012. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi /File Photo

A senior U.S. state department official said on Tuesday that Washington had told its allies to halt Iranian oil imports.

“It is all of our duty to work together to help the respected government and other governmental branches in solving the economic problems,” General Yahya Rahim-Safavi, who is also a senior advisor to Iran’s Supreme Leader, said on Wednesday, according to the news agency.

“We must neutralize the plans of the enemy for an economic war and psychological operations.”

Protests broke out in Tehran bazaar and in smaller cities on Monday and Tuesday as merchants complained about the sharp fall in the value of the national currency.

Videos posted on social media showed police firing tear gas to disperse protesters in Tehran. Reuters could not independently verify their authenticity.

The “satanic triangle” of the United States, Israel and Saudi Arabia were trying to weaken Iran, Rahim-Safavi said, according to Fars News.