June 27, 2018 / 9:38 AM / in an hour

Iran's judiciary must confront those who disrupt economic security: Supreme Leader

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Iran’s judiciary must confront those who disrupt economic security, its Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said Wednesday, according to his official website.

FILE PHOTO: Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei speaks live on television after casting his ballot in the Iranian presidential election in Tehran June 12, 2009. REUTERS/Caren Firouz/File Photo

“The atmosphere for the work, life and livelihood of the people must be secure,” Khamenei said in a meeting with judiciary officials, according to his site. “And the judiciary must confront those who disrupt economic security.”

Protests broke out in Tehran and other cities on Monday and Tuesday as merchants complained about the sharp fall in the value of the national currency.

Reporting By Babak Dehghanpisheh; editing by John Stonestreet

