Iran rial hits record low around 146,000 against dollar: FX websites

(Reuters) - Iran rial extended its slide on Wednesday, hitting a record low around 146,000 against the dollar, according to foreign exchange websites, as the country’s economic fortunes ebb following the reimposition of sanctions by the United States.

Iranian rials are seen at a currency exchange shop in Baghdad, Iraq August 8, 2018. REUTERS/Khalid Al-Mousily

The dollar was being offered for 146,500 rials compared to about 138,000 rials on Tuesday, according to website Bonbast.comwhich tracks the unofficial market. Website bazar360.com also quoted 146,500, while 2gheroon.ir gave an exchange rate of 144,000.