Iranian lawmakers not convinced by Rouhani's answers on economic struggle: Tasnim news

LONDON (Reuters) - Pressures mounted on Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on Tuesday as lawmakers summoned him to answer questions on weak economic growth and rising prices, but the parliament was not convinced with his answers and referred the case to the judiciary.

Defending his cabinet’s performance, Rouhani said the economic troubles only began when Washington reimposed sanctions on Tehran, but many lawmakers did not find that answer satisfying according to vote results at the end of the session reported by Tasnim news agency.

Rouhani, a pragmatist who reduced tension with the West by striking a nuclear deal with world powers in 2015, now faces a backlash from hardliners over Washington’s pullout from the pact.