February 18, 2020 / 9:32 AM / Updated 9 minutes ago

Iran's Khamenei calls for high turnout in parliamentary election

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei speaks live on television after casting his ballot in the Iranian presidential election in Tehran June 12, 2009. REUTERS/Caren Firouz/File Photo/File Photo

DUBAI (Reuters) - A high turnout in a parliamentary election will display unity in Iran against “enemies”, Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei tweeted on Tuesday, days before the vote seen as a referendum on the clerical establishment’s popularity.

“America will fail to create divisions between the authorities and Iranians ... a high turnout will display our unity against the enemies,” Khamenei tweeted.

Iran holds a parliamentary election on Feb. 21.

Writing by Parisa Hafezi; Editing by Alex Richardson

