Large fire and explosions hit storage complex in Tehran: IRNA

(Reuters) - A fire accompanied by explosions hit a large storage complex in southeast Tehran, the Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA) reported Thursday.

The explosions were caused by the burning of “flammable material”, according to the report, but no information was provided on what may have started the fire or the kind of storage complex.

It also gave no information on possible deaths or injuries.

Three thousand square meters of the storage facility were on fire on Thursday afternoon, an unnamed fire official was quoted as saying in the IRNA report.

A photograph published by IRNA showed thick black smoke rising from the facility and a number of firemen and fire trucks on the scene.