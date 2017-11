Trump's Gulf policies impulsive and dangerous: Iranian minister

ROME (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump’s policies in the Gulf are dangerous and misguided, Iran’s foreign minister said on Thursday, adding that pressure from Washington had only succeeded in strengthening Tehran’s resolve.

U.S. President Donald Trump waves as he boards Air Force One upon his departure from St. Louis, Missouri, U.S. November 29, 2017. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Speaking at a conference in Rome, Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said Trump’s policies were “extremely dangerous, impulsive, not grounded in reality”.

He added: “The United States pressure has in fact created more solidarity inside Iran.”