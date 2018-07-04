FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 4, 2018 / 4:28 PM / Updated an hour ago

Iran summons French ambassador to protest opposition meeting: Fars

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Iran summoned the French ambassador to protest about a meeting held in Paris by Iranians in exile who seek the overthrow of the Islamic Republic, Fars news agency reported on Wednesday.

The meeting was held by the National Council of Resistance of Iran, the political wing of the People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI), sometimes known as the MEK or MKO, a group that waged armed struggle against the Iranian government after the 1979 revolution and assassinated dozens of its top officials.

Fars quoted foreign ministry spokesman Bahram Qasemi as saying by the ministry has summoned the French ambassador on Tuesday.

Reporting by Bozorgmehr Sharafedin; Editing by Robin Pomeroy

