March 5, 2018 / 4:36 PM / Updated 21 hours ago

France's Le Drian says more work needed with Iran over ballistics

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said on Monday there remained “much work to do” with Iran over its ballistic missile programme and its role in regional conflicts.

Le Drian said after a day of tough talks in Tehran that France would continue discussions with Iran, adding that it was imperative to find a way to bring stability to region.

Le Drian was in Tehran on a delicate mission to reaffirm Europe’s support for a nuclear deal that opened Iran’s economy while echoing U.S. concern about Tehran’s missile programme and role in regional conflicts.

Reporting by John Irish; Writing by Richard Lough; Editing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg

