World News
June 5, 2020 / 5:21 AM / Updated an hour ago

France again demands that Iran release French-Iranian academic Fariba Adelkhah

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian speaks during the questions to the government session before a no-confidence vote against French government's pension reform bill at the National Assembly in Paris, France, March 3, 2020. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

PARIS (Reuters) - French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian on Friday reiterated his demands for Iran to release French-Iranian academic Fariba Adelkhah, whom Iran has sentenced to six years in prison on national security charges.

“Today, I once again formally demand on behalf of France the immediate liberation by Iran of Madame Adelkhah,” Le Drian said in a statement.

“This ongoing situation can only have a negative impact on the bilateral relations between France and Iran, and can only significantly reduce the trust between our two countries,” he said.

Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Tom Hogue

