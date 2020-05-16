France demands immediate release of academic sentenced in Iran

PARIS (Reuters) - France on Saturday condemned the sentencing of French-Iranian academic Fariba Adelkhah in Iran and demanded her immediate release.

“This sentencing is not based on any serious element or fact and is thus a political decision,” the French Foreign Ministry said in a statement. “We are urging Iranian authorities to immediately release Mrs Adelkhah.”

Iran has sentenced Adelkhah to six years in prison on national security charges, her lawyer said earlier on Saturday.