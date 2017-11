BEIRUT (Reuters) - France can play a productive role in the Middle East by having a “realistic and impartial approach” Iranian President Hassan Rouhani told French President Emmanuel Macron in a phone call Tuesday, according to Iranian state media.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani attends a meeting of the Social Council of Iran, in Tehran, Iran, October 31, 2017. President.ir/Handout via REUTERS

Tensions between Iran and France increased last week after Macron said that Tehran should be less aggressive in the region and should clarify its ballistic missile program.