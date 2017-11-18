France should not interfere in Iran's missile program: adviser to Iran's supreme leader

BEIRUT (Reuters) - France should not interfere in Iran’s missile program, Ali Akbar Velayati, a senior adviser to Iran’s supreme leader, said on Saturday according to state media.

FILE PHOTO: Ali Akbar Velayati, Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's top adviser on international affairs, in Beirut May 18, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

French President Emmanuel Macron said on Friday that Tehran should be less aggressive in the region and should clarify the strategy around its ballistic missile program.

“It does not benefit Mr. Macron and France to interfere on the missile issue and the strategic affairs of the Islamic Republic, which we have great sensitivities about,” Velayati said.

“What does this issue have to do with Mr. Macron? Who is he at all to interfere? If he wants relations between Iran and France to grow then he should try not to interfere in these issues.”

U.S. President Donald Trump has said Iranian missile activity should be curbed.

Iranian officials have repeatedly said the Islamic Republic’s missile program is for defense purposes and is not up for negotiation. The program was not part of the 2015 nuclear deal with Western powers under which Iran agreed to curb its nuclear program in exchange for the lifting of some sanctions.

France said on Wednesday it wanted an “uncompromising” dialogue with Iran about its ballistic missile program and a possible negotiation over the issue separate from Tehran’s 2015 nuclear deal with world powers.