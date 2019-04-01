Iran denies gas pipeline explosion in western Iran

LONDON (Reuters) - The National Iranian Gas Company (NIGC) denied Iranian media reports that a gas pipeline had exploded in the west of the country on Monday, saying a rockslide had caused a pipeline leak that had immediately been fixed.

Earlier state news agency IRNA quoted local officials as saying that a landslide had caused a pipeline explosion in western Iran, and that a fire following the blast was under control.

However the oil ministry’s news agency SHANA quoted NIGC spokesman Majid Boujarzadeh as saying no explosion had taken place.

Boujarzadeh told SHANA the incident had caused no disruption in gas supplies to western cities in Iran.

The pipeline in question carries gas to Khorramabad, the capital of Lorestan Province. The province has been flooded and many villages have had to be evacuated after unprecedented levels of rain.

The incident left no casualties.