Iran's Revolutionary Guards arrest about 100 protest leaders: Iranian judiciary

People walk near a burnt bank, after protests against increased fuel prices, in Tehran, Iran November 20, 2019. Nazanin Tabatabaee/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS

GENEVA (Reuters) - Iran’s Revolutionary Guards have arrested about 100 leaders of the protests that erupted last week over gasoline price rises, Gholamhossein Esmaili, spokesman for Iran’s judiciary, said on Friday according to the official IRNA news agency.

“Approximately 100 leaders, heads and main figures of the recent unrest were identified and arrested in various parts of the country by the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps,” Esmaili said.