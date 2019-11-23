Iran vice-president warns of consequences if regional states are involved in unrest

DUBAI (Reuters) - Iranian Vice-President Eshaq Jahangiri on Saturday warned regional countries of unspecified dire consequences if it is proven that they meddled to stoke unrest in Iran, the semi-official news agency Fars reported.

“Some countries in the region should know that they will be not have an easy life in the region if clues are found that show they intervened to create unrest in Iran,” said Jahangiri, quoted by Fars.

Iran has blamed “thugs” linked to exiles and foreign foes - the United States, Israel and Saudi Arabia - for stirring up unrest following hikes in gasoline prices.