Iranian official warns protesters that security forces could take action: TV

DUBAI (Reuters) - Iranian Interior Minister Abdolreza Rahmani Fazli told state TV on Saturday that security forces will act to restore calm if those protesting against increased gasoline prices “damaged public properties” as anti-government protests spread across Iran.

“Security forces have so far shown restraint and have tolerated the protests. But as the calm and security of people is our priority, they will fulfill their duty to restore calm if attacks on public and individuals’ properties continue,” the minister said.