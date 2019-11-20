Iran says any figures on protest casualties 'speculative': official's tweet

FILE PHOTO: People protest against increased gas price, on a highway in Tehran, Iran November 16, 2019. Nazanin Tabatabaee/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS

DUBAI (Reuters) - Iran said on Wednesday that any figures on casualties during the country’s bloody protests over petrol price hikes were “speculative, not reliable” unless confirmed by Tehran, the country’s U.N. mission spokesman Alireza Miryousefi tweeted.

“The baseless allegations and fabricated figures by biased Western entities do not shake government’s determination in making prudent economic decisions while respecting human rights of its people including to freely exercise their right to protest in a peaceful environment,” he tweeted.

Amnesty International said on Tuesday at least 106 protesters in 21 cities had been killed in protests that have been sparked over increase of gasoline prices in Iran on Friday.