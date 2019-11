FILE PHOTO: Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei meets with a group of school and university students in Tehran, Iran, November 3, 2019. Official Khamenei website/Handout via REUTERS/File Photo

GENEVA (Reuters) - Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said on Wednesday that the Iranian people had defeated a conspiracy, referring to unrest kicked off by a rise in fuel prices.

“A deep, vast and very dangerous conspiracy that a lot of money had been spent on ... was destroyed by the people,” Khamenei said, in a comment cited by his official website.