Iran summons Swiss ambassador over U.S. comments about petrol price hike unrest: state media

GENEVA (Reuters) - Iran’s foreign ministry summoned the Swiss ambassador in Tehran on Wednesday over U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s support for protesters demonstrating about fuel price hikes, the official IRNA news agency reported.

Iran told the Swiss envoy, who represents U.S. interests in the Islamic Republic because Iran and the United States do not have formal diplomatic ties, that the official U.S. statements were an interference in Iran’s internal affairs.