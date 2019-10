FILE PHOTO: Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif speaks at "Common Security in the Islamic World" forum in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia August 29, 2019. REUTERS/Lai Seng Sin

DUBAI (Reuters) - Either all Gulf countries enjoy security, “or they will all be deprived of it,” Iran Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Thursday in an opinion piece in Kuwaiti newspaper Al Rai.