January 2, 2018 / 6:28 AM / Updated an hour ago

Iran re-opens border crossings with Iraqi Kurdistan region

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Iran re-opened two crossings with the Iraqi Kurdistan region on Tuesday that it had closed after a referendum in favor of independence in the Kurdish area, Iran’s semi-official ISNA news agency reported.

“Tamarchin and Parviz Khan border crossings with Erbil and Sulaymaniyah that have been closed off by the formal request of Iraqi government, were opened on Thursday,” ISNA quoted the consulate of the Islamic republic in Erbil as saying.

Reporting by Bozorgmehr Sharafedin; Editing by Paul Tait

