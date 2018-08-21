Iran resume supplying electricity to Iraq: Tasnim

LONDON (Reuters) - Iran said on Tuesday that it resumed supplying electricity to Iraq and other neighboring countries 10 days ago, and it will be increasing it.

“We are now exporting 200 to 250 megawatt of electricity to Iraq, Afghanistan and Pakistan,” Tasnim news agency quoted Deputy Energy Minister Mahmoudreza Haghifam as saying.

Tehran stopped supplying electricity to Iraq because of unpaid bills and a rise in domestic consumption in the summer.