Iraqi government approves more natural gas imports from Iran: statement
December 5, 2017 / 4:55 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Iraqi government approves more natural gas imports from Iran: statement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BAGHDAD (Reuters) - Iraq’s government approved a deal to import natural gas from Iran to the eastern border province of Diyala, it said in a statement on Tuesday, increasing purchases of the Iranian fuel which started earlier this year.

Iran began exporting gas to Iraq in June after several years of delays. The neighbors, both members of OPEC, initially signed a deal in 2013 for Iran to supply Iraqi power stations, but officials in the past blamed poor security in Iraq for hampering implementation.

Reporting by Ahmed Aboulenein; Editing by Maher Chmaytelli

