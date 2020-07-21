World News
July 21, 2020 / 5:13 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Iran will strike a reciprocal blow against America for killing of top commander Soleimani: Iran supreme leader

(Reuters) - Iran will strike a reciprocal blow against America for the killing of top Revolutionary Guards commander Qassem Soleimani, Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said on Tuesday in a meeting with Iraq Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi, according to Khamenei’s official website.

On Jan. 3, a U.S. drone strike in Iraq killed Soleimani, leader of the Revolutionary Guards’ Quds Force. Washington had accused Soleimani of masterminding attacks by Iran-aligned militias on U.S. forces in the region.

Reporting By Babak Dehghanpisheh; Editing by Chris Reese

