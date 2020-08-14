Iran says UAE-Israel deal is dangerous and illegitimate

CAIRO (Reuters) - Iran said the deal between Israel and the United Arab Emirates was ‘dangerous and illegitimate’, state news agency IRNA quoted a statement from Iran’s foreign ministry as saying on Friday, in a reaction to a deal between the two states on normalising ties.

‘The shameful measure of Abu Dhabi to reach an agreement with the fake Zionist regime (Israel) is a dangerous move and the UAE and other states that backed it will be responsible for its consequences,’ the statement added, according to IRNA.

‘This is stabbing the Palestinians in the back and will strengthen the regional unity against the Zionist regime,’ the foreign ministry said.