April 30, 2018 / 7:41 PM / in an hour

Iran says Netanyahu's allegations were 'ridiculous and childish': report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Iran said on Monday Israel’s allegations about Tehran’s nuclear program were “childish and ridiculous” aimed at affecting U.S. President Donald Trump’s decision on May 12, the semi-official Tasnim news agency reported on Monday.

“Netanyahu’s show was a childish and ridiculous game ... The planned show ahead of May 12 deadline is to affect Trump’s decision on Iran’s nuclear deal,” Abbas Araqchi was quoted by Tasnim as saying.

Trump will decide by May 12 whether to restore U.S. economic sanctions on Tehran, which would be a severe blow to the 2015 pact between Iran and six major powers.

Writing by Parisa Hafezi; Editing by Angus MacSwan

