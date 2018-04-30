Iranian state TV dismisses Netanyahu's nuclear presentation as 'propaganda'

ANKARA (Reuters) - Iranian state TV said on Monday that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s accusations on Tehran’s nuclear program was a propaganda.

Israeli Prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks during a news conference at the Ministry of Defence in Tel Aviv, Israel, April 30, 2018. REUTERS/ Amir Cohen

“His remarks was not new...full of baseless accusations... and propaganda against Iran’s nuclear work,” state TV said.

Netanyahu said on Monday that Iran had lied about not pursuing nuclear weapons and had continued to preserve and expand its nuclear weapons knowledge after signing a 2015 deal with major powers..