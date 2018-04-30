FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 30, 2018 / 7:10 PM / Updated an hour ago

Iranian state TV dismisses Netanyahu's nuclear presentation as 'propaganda'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - Iranian state TV said on Monday that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s accusations on Tehran’s nuclear program was a propaganda.

Israeli Prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks during a news conference at the Ministry of Defence in Tel Aviv, Israel, April 30, 2018. REUTERS/ Amir Cohen

“His remarks was not new...full of baseless accusations... and propaganda against Iran’s nuclear work,” state TV said.

Netanyahu said on Monday that Iran had lied about not pursuing nuclear weapons and had continued to preserve and expand its nuclear weapons knowledge after signing a 2015 deal with major powers..

Writing by Parisa Hafezi; Editing by Angus MacSwan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
