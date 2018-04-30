FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 30, 2018 / 7:29 PM / Updated an hour ago

Trump is jumping on rehash of old allegations to 'nix' nuclear deal: Zarif tweets

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - Iran’s foreign minister said Israel’s accusations on Tehran’s nuclear program were “old allegations” that had been dealt by the United Nations nuclear watchdog in the past.

“Pres. Trump is jumping on a rehash of old allegations already dealt with by the IAEA to “nix” the deal. How convenient. Coordinated timing of alleged intelligence revelations by the boy who cries wolf just days before May 12. But Trump’s impetuousness to celebrate blew the cover,” Mohammad Javad Zarif tweeted.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu presented on Monday what it said was evidence that Iran had continued gathering nuclear knowledge after signing a 2015 agreement with six powers.

Writing by Parisa Hafezi

