FILE PHOTO: Iranian Presidential candidate Ebrahim Raisi speaks during a campaign meeting at the Mosalla mosque in Tehran, Iran, May 16, 2017. TIMA via REUTERS

CAIRO (Reuters) - Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei named hardline ally Ebrahim Raisi as head of the judiciary on Thursday, the state news agency IRNA reported.

“I am appointing you as the head of the judiciary..., as a person who is familiar with the judiciary after years of serving inside the system,” Khamenei said in a statement.