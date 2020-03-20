Khamenei praises Iranians for their fight against coronavirus

DUBAI (Reuters) - Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, in a live speech on state TV for the Persian new year, praised Iranians for their “dazzling” sacrifices to fight the coronavirus outbreak in the worst-affected country in the Middle East.

“These acts of sacrifice were made by medical groups, physicians, nurses, assistants, managers and the staff working in hospitals,” said Khamenei, who looked healthy despite rumours that he had been infected with the new coronavirus that has killed 1,284 people in Iran.

Officials close to Khamenei, when contacted by Reuters on Wednesday, denied the rumours.

“All these phenomena are a source of dignity and reputation,” said Khamenei, who has the last say on all state matters.

Nowruz, or “new day” in Persian, is an ancient celebration and the most important date in the calendar, when families gather and exchange gifts. But the coronavirus has overshadowed the celebrations.

“Last year was a tumultuous year for the Iranian nation,” said Khamenei. “It was a year that began with the floods and that ended with the coronavirus ... but we will overcome all hardships with unity.”

He named the new Iranian year, “the year of boosting production”.

In a separate message, President Hassan Rouhani said Iranians praised doctors and nurses for their courage in fighting the disease.

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei delivers a televised speech on the occasion of the Iranian New Year Nowruz, in Tehran, Iran March 20, 2020. Official Khamenei website/Handout via REUTERS

“A UNIQUE SPEECH”

But unlike his usual fiery speeches, the anti-U.S. hardliner Khamenei refrained from attacking Iran’s longtime foe in his remarks.

“Iran benefited from America’s sanctions. It made us self-sufficient in all areas,” said Khamenei.

Friction between Tehran and Washington has increased since 2018 when U.S. President Donald Trump pulled the United States out of Tehran’s 2015 nuclear deal with six nations and re-imposed sanctions on the country, crippling its economy.

Iran on Thursday granted a medical furlough to imprisoned U.S. Navy veteran Michael White who has been in prison since his arrest in 2018. But his release is conditioned on him staying in Iran, U.S. Secretary of state Mike Pompeo said.

White was later sentenced to at least 10 years in prison on charges of insulting Khamenei and posting anti-establishment remarks on social media under a pseudonym.

It is not clear exactly how many Americans Iran may hold, but Washington has warned Tehran that it would hold the clerical rulers directly responsible for any American deaths since the outbreak has infected the Islamic Republic.

Khamenei has ruled out any talks with Washington to reach a new nuclear deal, as demanded by Trump, unless it lifts crippling sanctions that Tehran blames for hampering its efforts to contain the speedy spread of the coronavirus across the country.

But growing discontent over economic hardship, combined with the coronavirus outbreak’s economic impact, could force Iran to choose diplomacy over confrontation with the United States.

“Yes. It was a very unique speech by the leader. His language was different, his tone was different and it was not hostile towards America,” said an official in Tehran, who asked not to be named.

When asked whether Tehran and Washington might try to ease the heightened tension, he said : “Americans know what they should do. First sanctions or at least some sanctions must be lifted. Then we will see.”

Tehran has urged other countries to back its call for a lifting of U.S. sanctions because of the coronavirus pandemic. But sources familiar with the matter have said Washington is unlikely to ease the sanctions.