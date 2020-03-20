Khamenei says U.S. sanctions forced Iran to become 'self-sufficient'

FILE PHOTO: Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei speaks live on television after casting his ballot in the Iranian presidential election in Tehran June 12, 2009. REUTERS/Caren Firouz

DUBAI (Reuters) - Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, in a live speech on state TV for the start of Iranian new year, said the United States’ sanctions has forced the country to become self-sufficient, calling on Iranians to preserve unity.

“With unity we put behind a very difficult year ... I thank Iranians for displaying a significant show of unity and solidarity ... I am naming the new year, the year of jump in production,” Khamenei said.

“Iran benefited from America’s sanctions. It made us self-sufficient in all areas.”