World News
January 17, 2020 / 11:01 PM / Updated 32 minutes ago

Trump says Iran's Khamenei 'should be very careful with his words'

1 Min Read

U.S. President Donald Trump and his son Barron board Air Force One as they depart Joint Base Andrews in Maryland, U.S., January 17, 2020. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei should be very careful about what he says after Khamenei harshly criticized the United States in a Friday prayers sermon in Tehran.

“The so-called ‘Supreme Leader’ of Iran, who has not been so Supreme lately, had some nasty things to say about the United States and Europe,” Trump said in a tweet.

“Their economy is crashing, and their people are suffering. He should be very careful with his words!”

Reporting by Makini Brice; Writing by Mohammad Zargham; Editing by Chris Reese

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below