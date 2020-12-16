Iran's Khamenei: U.S. hostility toward Iran will not end with Trump's departure

Slideshow ( 3 images )

(Reuters) - Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said on Wednesday that Washington’s hostility toward the Islamic Republic would not end when U.S. President Donald Trump leaves office.

“The hostility (against Iran) is not just from Trump’s America, which will not end when he leaves, as (President Barack) Obama’s America also did bad things to ...the Iranian nation,” Khamenei was quoted as saying by his official website.