Iran's Khamenei advises parliament to pass own anti-money-laundering law

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Iran’s Supreme Leader advised members of parliament on Wednesday to pass their own legislation to combat money laundering, decreasing chances that laws based on requirements by the global Financial Action Task Force (FATF) will be passed.

FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei speaks in Tehran June 12, 2009. REUTERS/Caren Firouz//File Photo/File Photo

“Some of these treaties have useful parts, it’s not a problem,” Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said in a speech to members of parliament, according to a transcript published on his official website. “The solution for this issue is that the parliament should make up its own law. For example, a law for fighting money laundering. There is no need for us to accept things that we don’t know where they will end up.”

Iran has been attempting to implement standards set by FATF, a global group of government anti-money-laundering agencies, in the hopes it will be removed from a blacklist that makes some foreign investors reluctant to deal with the country.

(This version of the story corrects spelling of Khamenei in headline and slug)