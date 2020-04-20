Kuwaiti emir, Iran's Rouhani discuss coronavirus situation: Kuna news agency

CAIRO (Reuters) - Kuwaiti Emir Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad al-Sabah and Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani discussed international and regional developments on Monday in a telephone conversation, Kuwait’s state news agency (KUNA) reported.

Among the issues discussed was the coronavirus situation and the precautionary measures that both countries are taking to limit its spread, KUNA added.

Iran is the country worst affected in the Middle East region by the coronavirus, with more than 83,000 confirmed cases and over 5,000 deaths.