Iran's Supreme Leader pardons or reduces sentences for 615 prisoners

(Reuters) - Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei pardoned or reduced the sentences for 615 prisoners on Thursday, according to Mizan, the news site of the Iranian judiciary.

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei is seen at the Hussayniyeh of Imam Khomeini in Tehran, Iran, August 13, 2018. Official Khamenei website/Handout via REUTERS

The move comes during the week when Eid Qorban and Eid Qadir, two religious holidays, are commemorated in Iran.

Mizan did not say whether any of those pardoned on Thursday were some of the hundreds of prisoners that human rights groups say are currently in jail for political offences.

Khamanei routinely pardons prisoners on religious holidays.