September 24, 2018 / 6:36 AM / Updated 6 minutes ago

Iran says 'large' network arrested over Ahvaz attack: Mizan news

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Iran’s intelligence minister said on Monday that a “large” network of suspects have been arrested in connection with Saturday’s attack on a military parade in the city of Ahvaz that killed 25 people.

A general view shows an attack on a military parade in Ahvaz, Iran, in this September 22, 2018 photo by ISNA. The photo is watermarked from source. ISNA/Iranian Students' News Agency/Social Media/via REUTERS

“We will identify all terrorists linked to this attack ... A large part of this network has already been arrested,” Mahmoud Alavi was quoted as saying by the judiciary’s news agency Mizan, on the sideline of the funeral of the victims in Ahvaz.

Reporting by Bozorgmehr Sharafedin; Editing by Alison Williams

